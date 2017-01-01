- IN
- Yankees News
- News Article
Derek Jeter in talks to buy the Miami Marlins: report
by: AMARA GRAUTSKI, ANDY CLAYTON — NY Daily News 34m
... After 20 seasons in the Bronx, Jeter retired following the 2014 season. The Yankee Captain helped the Bombers to five World Series titles. Jeffrey Loria paid $ ...
Tweets
-
Our friend @SteveGelbs all over the weather report. Can confirm his report that the rain has stopped here and the tarp has been removed.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DPLennon: Awww. Syndergaard presenting Big Bart the Topps card of his epic home run. These guys clearly miss each other.… https://t.co/DdbRPoeR46Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tarp off the field here.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Probably@MarcCarig Hi Marc. Is this game gonna happen tonight?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
In his last 10 games as a Met dating to 9/24 of 2016, Bruce is batting .484 with 2 doubles, 5 home runs, 10 RBI & 8… https://t.co/HJkRGvVhzEOfficial Team Account
-
Baseball's so much cooler when Puig is playing well. Hope he hits 200 homers.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets