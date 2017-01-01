- IN
- Yankees News
- News Article
Derek Jeter in talks to buy the Miami Marlins: report
by: AMARA GRAUTSKI, ANDY CLAYTON — NY Daily News 34m
... After 20 seasons in the Bronx, Jeter retired following the 2014 season. The Yankee Captain helped the Bombers to five World Series titles. Jeffrey Loria paid $ ...
Tweets
-
Craig is all in my gchats about Brent Honeywell, so baseball is really officially back now.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets catcher prospect Ali Sanchez went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and a walk in his full season debut for the Columbia Fireflies.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RobKowalWGBB: Instead of bombing Syria, maybe we should have just sent Kendall Jenner over to give everyone a Pepsi.Blogger / Podcaster
-
As a team tonight, the Columbia Fireflies have 13 hits and 9 walks. Milton Ramos is 0 for 5 with no walks and two K's.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tim Tebow is now 1 for 5 with three strikeouts and a two-run homer for Columbia tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Matt Harvey had ample reason to be encouraged with his performance in a 6-2 victory over... https://t.co/KWka8HFuPFBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets