Derek Jeter in talks to buy the Miami Marlins: report
by: AMARA GRAUTSKI, ANDY CLAYTON — NY Daily News 34m
... After 20 seasons in the Bronx, Jeter retired following the 2014 season. The Yankee Captain helped the Bombers to five World Series titles. Jeffrey Loria paid $ ...
RT @BoomerandCarton: Live on a Friday. Clean shaven Matt Harvey dominates the Braves. Tebow HR on 1st at bat. Chris Simms not happy with Phil's treatment & moreTV / Radio Network
New Post: Morning Briefing: Wheeler Set To Make First Start Since 2014 https://t.co/BUGRhMsg0O #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Your boy is back, this time all over UNC and Tony Romo. https://t.co/vST0cZlZiYBlogger / Podcaster
Matt Harvey has turned down the wattage, and it's paying off #Mets https://t.co/GH0G1ZLTK3Blogger / Podcaster
Mets + Donuts = Buy 1 Get 1 Free. Tickets not Donuts. https://t.co/qmS6K8UF0WBlogger / Podcaster
Big hits give Harvey victory in '17 debut https://t.co/LuVXcscELf #NewYorkMetsBlogger / Podcaster
