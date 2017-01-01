- IN
- Yankees News
- News Article
Derek Jeter in talks to buy the Miami Marlins: report
by: AMARA GRAUTSKI, ANDY CLAYTON — NY Daily News 34m
... After 20 seasons in the Bronx, Jeter retired following the 2014 season. The Yankee Captain helped the Bombers to five World Series titles. Jeffrey Loria paid $ ...
Tweets
-
RT @PageSix: Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have split after three years together ? https://t.co/Qgcolzhp8vBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gruden claims John Morton faces a "big challenge." In other news, the sky is still blue. #NYJ https://t.co/o2afo9FCldBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @keithlaw: @JasonJwill98 @Buster_ESPN Buster and I discussed Yadi on the BBTN podcast yesterday. https://t.co/ZiC9QrYCnTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I will plug my stuff at BP in a minute, but first you should read @megrowler on The Face(s) of Baseball. https://t.co/74Rpq0zBUpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gary, Keith and Ron recap the Mets WIN over Atlanta in @Cadillac Post Game ExtraTV / Radio Network
-
Mets Morning News: Harvey deals and gets some help https://t.co/9Y3YFM8DKcBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets