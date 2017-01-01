- IN
- Yankees News
- News Article
Derek Jeter in talks to buy the Miami Marlins: report
by: AMARA GRAUTSKI, ANDY CLAYTON — NY Daily News 34m
... After 20 seasons in the Bronx, Jeter retired following the 2014 season. The Yankee Captain helped the Bombers to five World Series titles. Jeffrey Loria paid $ ...
Tweets
-
Wilmer Flores had the highest slugging percentage off lefthanded pitching last year. He’s back at it again!… https://t.co/EQKLbjNAwBOfficial Team Account
-
Looks like Ewing still needs to catch up on byzantine NCAA rules. Or just keep flouting them and name-dropping A.I.My latest for the @NYTSports https://t.co/Nc9kL5tHzEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Have Looked At Doug Fister https://t.co/iU2zT23iSdBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@ChrisWeidmanUFC, on a two-fight losing streak, is out to prove at #UFC210 that "no, I'm not gone":… https://t.co/3Wmf4yQ5d3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sawces say @JPPelzman returns to the Mets press box tonight and will have all the updates from Citi Field.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BobKlap: Awfully early to be asking but we’ll do it anyway: is this the return of the Dark Knight? https://t.co/vcrMUboHeF #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets