- IN
- Yankees News
- News Article
Derek Jeter in talks to buy the Miami Marlins: report
by: AMARA GRAUTSKI, ANDY CLAYTON — NY Daily News 34m
... After 20 seasons in the Bronx, Jeter retired following the 2014 season. The Yankee Captain helped the Bombers to five World Series titles. Jeffrey Loria paid $ ...
Tweets
-
Watching the 60 minutes clip he certainly seemed undecided about coming over next year, although his team will post…Shohei Ohtani, the Babe Ruth of Japan, told 60 Minutes he will sign with #MLB team after season, which could cost him $200M by not waiting.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Get on it, @Mets. New ace and cleanup hitter.Shohei Ohtani, the Babe Ruth of Japan, told 60 Minutes he will sign with #MLB team after season, which could cost him $200M by not waiting.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets have interest in free agent RHP Doug Fister https://t.co/NpglR96YBOBlogger / Podcaster
-
The return of @Wheelerpro45. #WheelzUp #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
What kind of money ventures is Phil Mickelson getting into in his free time? Here's an inside look https://t.co/WzihX3uA1vBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have looked at free agent pitcher Doug Fister as a potential option for rotation depth. https://t.co/mo9hUTbanpBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets