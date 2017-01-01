- IN
- Yankees News
- News Article
Derek Jeter in talks to buy the Miami Marlins: report
by: AMARA GRAUTSKI, ANDY CLAYTON — NY Daily News 34m
... After 20 seasons in the Bronx, Jeter retired following the 2014 season. The Yankee Captain helped the Bombers to five World Series titles. Jeffrey Loria paid $ ...
Tweets
-
This is why the Nets will always be losersAlso in this piece, Brooklyn Nets reached out to offended #Knicks season ticketholder to poach him. https://t.co/1hqwJCaY6QBlogger / Podcaster
-
right. RT @ColtsMetsFan125: @michaelgbaron Should've traded Wheeler when he had valueBlogger / Podcaster
-
I stand corrected. There wasn't a leadoff walk in the inning. Stanton flew out to start the inning. My bad. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
3 for the Miamis in the second. #MinorInconvenienceTV / Radio Network
-
#WheelerKCount: ✈️✈️✈️Blogger / Podcaster
-
Marlins lead 3-1. Scored all 3 in that inning against Wheeler.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets