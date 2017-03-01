New York Mets Mets Call Up Reliever Paul Sewald, Designate Ty...

Mets Merized
Paul-sewald1-560x750

Mets Call Up Reliever Paul Sewald, Designate Ty Kelly

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

... t to be on a major league teams 40-man roster and the sixth currently on the Mets. Kelly, 28, has now been designated for assignment twice this calendar year ...

Tweets