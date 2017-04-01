- IN
Palm Beach 3 - St. Lucie 2
by: Mack Ade
... scored Vinny Siena. Jhoan Urena followed with a RBI double that made it 2-2. Mets starter Thomas McIlraith limited the Cardinals to one run in three innings. ...
Can't be happier for Paul Sewald. Guy has been passed over more times than he can count, even though he's as deserving as anyone.Beat Writer / Columnist
Two more hits for Dominic Smith last night. Now 4 for 8 with two doubles to begin his @LasVegas51s career.Blogger / Podcaster
Paul Sewald will be available for tonight's game against the #MarlinsBlogger / Podcaster
Mets Morning Laziness: Wheeler Sucked, Reyes cooked, Ty DFA, we’re doomed! https://t.co/TWEee0SD5UBlogger / Podcaster
Late last night, the #Mets purchased Paul Sewald's contract and designated Ty Kelly for assignment. Extra pitcher, which is good right now.Blogger / Podcaster
4/7 @Mets_Minors home runs: Travis Taijeron (AAA, 1) Josh Rodriguez (AAA, 1)Beat Writer / Columnist
