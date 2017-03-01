New York Mets Morning Briefing: Gsellman Makes First Start of...

Mets Merized
Paul-sewald-560x404

Morning Briefing: Gsellman Makes First Start of Season ; Sewald Promoted To MLB Roster

by: Brian Greenzang Mets Merized Online 1m

... of Ryan Howard makes no sense. Friday night’s game in Citi Field between the Mets and Marlins came on the anniversary of Jose Fernandez‘s Major League debut. ...

Tweets