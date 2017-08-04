New York Mets What starter does Terry Collins compare Robert ...

nj.com
22443348-standard

What starter does Terry Collins compare Robert Gsellman to?

by: Brian Deakyne | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1m

... ies on the ground ball." How did Paul Sewald find out he was promoted to the Mets? The original plan was to have Gsellman pitch on Sunday night, with Syndegaa ...

Tweets