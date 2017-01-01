New York Mets Revisiting the Mets’ preseason trouble areas af...

Mets 360
Duda

Revisiting the Mets’ preseason trouble areas after five games

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 14s

... What kind of production will they get from third base? Third basemen for the Mets have amassed 23 PA and have a .045/.087/.045 line for a miserable .132 OPS. ...

Tweets