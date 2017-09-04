New York Mets New York Mets Amazin’ News, 4/9/17: Another Luc...

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_10001511

New York Mets Amazin’ News, 4/9/17: Another Lucas Duda Bomb, More Bullpen Struggles

by: Chris Thompson Elite Sports NY 4m

... he rather average first start of 2017 for last year’s “Replace-Mets” ace , after he made his first Opening Day roster just a week ago. The long- ...

Tweets