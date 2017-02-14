- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets reportedly 'frustrated' by Steven Matz's flexor strain injury diagnosis - CBSSports.com
by: Sports Network — CBS Sports 3m
... ver since Steven Matz revealed he’s suffering from a strained flexor tendon, Mets officials have been privately asking who made the diagnosis. “Our [doctors] ...
Tweets
-
Just curious here!? Who - from Australia - is following along with our #Mets #LGM live tweeting tonight?Humor
-
Laura a regular Radio Gaga @AlbaneseLaura @MetsBooth Good stuff on the WOR710, if you can deal w time gap delayHumor
-
That's 7 K through 4 IP for Noah Syndergaard now. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
??????? #ThorKCount NYM 3 | MIA 2 mid 4. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Nice bounce back for Noah there after a rough third. He needed a quick inning, especially against those big boys. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Noah Syndergaard has seven strikeouts through four innings. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets