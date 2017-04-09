New York Mets Syndergaard, Conforto deliver as Mets avoid sweep

Rising Apple
9897276-mlb-spring-training-new-york-mets-at-boston-red-sox

Syndergaard, Conforto deliver as Mets avoid sweep

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 56s

... ouple of runs back in the 3rd thanks in part to a Yoenis Cespedes error, the Mets went to ol’ faithful: the long ball. Jay Bruce connected his second home run ...

Tweets