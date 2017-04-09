New York Mets For All You Kids Out There, Episode 49: “First ...

BP Mets
Usatsi_9902212_168381790_lowres

For All You Kids Out There, Episode 49: “First Week/Last Week…Carefree”

by: Jeffrey Paternostro Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 25s

... In Episode 49 of For All You Kids Out There, the Mets are under .500 (at the time of recording), is it time to panic yet? We go ov ...

Tweets