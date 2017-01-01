New York Mets Mets avoid sweep with 5-2 win over Marlins at C...

Metsblog
Thor_pesy17od_uzy1ziqn

Mets avoid sweep with 5-2 win over Marlins at Citi Field on Sunday

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 9m

... it an opposite-field two-run home run in his first at-bat of the season with Mets Class-A affiliate Columbia Fireflies. Tebow, 29, hit .194 in the Arizona Fal ...

Tweets