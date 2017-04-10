New York Mets Mets didn’t know about Steven Matz’s diagnosis

Rising Apple
9479833-mlb-new-york-mets-at-arizona-diamondbacks

Mets didn’t know about Steven Matz’s diagnosis

by: Michelle Ioannou Fansided: Rising Apple 18s

... rning as well. I mean, just this past Wednesday Mets GM Sandy Alderson said that it did not appear as though Matz had a specific ...

Tweets