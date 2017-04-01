New York Mets MLB trade rumors: Royals' Eric Hosmer to Mets?

nj.com
22450484-standard

MLB trade rumors: Royals' Eric Hosmer to Mets?

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 49s

... ction (.273/.360/.591) hasn't been a source of trouble through the first two Mets series of the season. It's actually been one of the few offensive bright spo ...

Tweets