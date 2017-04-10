New York Mets Off topic: I somehow resisted buying a Mission ...

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-04-06-at-3.43.31-pm

Off topic: I somehow resisted buying a Mission Bay Garlic Fries cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

... probably never actually wear it.  However, goofy fun via Hat Club.   Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) Mets Morning Laziness: T ...

Tweets