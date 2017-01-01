New York Mets Familia tentatively set to begin rehab assignme...

Metsblog
Familia_hpp2c9o3_gvsanjpy

Familia tentatively set to begin rehab assignment on Friday

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

... Taormina) The Mets have interest in free agent RHP  Doug Fister, . Fister is still seeking a ma ...

Tweets