New York Mets Jay Bruce goes off in Philly as Mets win first ...

Rising Apple
9578190-mlb-new-york-mets-at-philadelphia-phillies

Jay Bruce goes off in Philly as Mets win first game on the road

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

... derstatement. Here’s a guy that struggled early on after being traded to the Mets, and although he picked it up the last couple of weeks of the regular season ...

Tweets