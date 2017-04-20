- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bruce snaps tie in 8th with 2nd homer, Mets top Phillies 4-3 (Apr 10, 2017)
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 4m
... ter was his first major league hit. Jerry Blevins (1-0) got two outs for the Mets, who played their first road game after going 3-3 on a season-opening homest ...
Tweets
-
As someone who lived through worst of Mets financial crisis, seems appropriate they get production from an extra, unnecessary salary.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Handshakes all around...This guy is on ?!Official Team Account
-
Jay Bruce, by the way. I've been saying. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
As tempers flare, Bruce leads Mets over Phillies: https://t.co/ci7ylPZvmEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This is what Phillies' Edubray Ramos likely had in mind when he aimed for Asdrubal Cabrera's head… https://t.co/oFrLzexmbuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bravo for Jay Bruce. Guy said he'd rebound from last season's rough finish and, so far, he's backing up the talk. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets