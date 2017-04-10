- IN
New York Mets’ Jay Bruce Hits Two Homers In 4-3 Win Over the Philadelphia Phillies (Highlights)
by: Matthew Solof — Elite Sports NY 3m
... almost nightly occurrence, the once unpopular had another huge game for the Mets. Just when it seemed as though the offense was in their normal lull, Bruce p ...
As someone who lived through worst of Mets financial crisis, seems appropriate they get production from an extra, unnecessary salary.Beat Writer / Columnist
Handshakes all around...This guy is on ?!Official Team Account
Jay Bruce, by the way. I've been saying. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
As tempers flare, Bruce leads Mets over Phillies: https://t.co/ci7ylPZvmEBeat Writer / Columnist
This is what Phillies' Edubray Ramos likely had in mind when he aimed for Asdrubal Cabrera's head… https://t.co/oFrLzexmbuBlogger / Podcaster
Bravo for Jay Bruce. Guy said he'd rebound from last season's rough finish and, so far, he's backing up the talk. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
