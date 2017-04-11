New York Mets Game recap April 10: 24 Amazin’ Hours With Jaco...

BP Mets
Usatsi_10005450

Game recap April 10: 24 Amazin’ Hours With Jacob deGrom and Jay Bruce

by: Justin Birnbaum Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m

... his prior success against the team: 2.66 ERA in 7 career starts against the Mets. A small nugget of good news: Jon Heyman announced that Cody Decker was sign ...

Tweets