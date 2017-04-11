New York Mets New York Mets: The Offseason Jay Bruce vs. Curt...

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_10005450

New York Mets: The Offseason Jay Bruce vs. Curtis Granderson Debate Revisited

by: Chris Thompson Elite Sports NY 33s

... omers or walks, while garnering six strikeouts and only two RBIs. Again, the Mets are just a week or so into the new year, but the results so far cannot be ig ...

Tweets