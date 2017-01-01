- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Recap: Holderman Sets Fireflies Franchise Record With 11 Strikeouts
by: Mathew Brownstein — Mets Minors 5s
... 1 for 4 After opening the 2017 season with two straight loses, the St. Lucie Mets were hoping the tides had turned when they split the four-game series with t ...
Tweets
-
For those wondering if they should buy in to #Yankees reboot, Monday's Bronx opener was a strong sales pitch. https://t.co/DJoPvlDZTNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
So all I need to do is send Terry this tweet and a calendar?@metspolice In his career, Reyes in April .267 AVG, .723 OPS. Rest of Season .291 AVG, .771. So there is some cred… https://t.co/tzUsTyCyO9Blogger / Podcaster
-
My OPS+ is zero, right? There’s your case against advanced stats right now.Blogger / Podcaster
-
TV / Radio Network
-
His OPS+ is negative 70. I didn’t know you could do negative, but then again I don’t know what an OPS+ is.Blogger / Podcaster
-
TODAY! Harvey, Bruce, and the @Mets take on Buchholz, Herrera, and the @Phillies at 7:05 PM in Philadelphia!… https://t.co/YUBhW6ziX4Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets