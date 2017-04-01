New York Mets Tom Brennan - Fireflies on Fire!

Mack's Mets
Firefly

Tom Brennan - Fireflies on Fire!

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 35s

... truggled at the plate.  Another few games like that and he'll be 20th on the Mets' minors infield depth chart. And the bullpen has been strong, with Jungle Jo ...

Tweets