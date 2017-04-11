New York Mets Mets didn’t expect Edubray Ramos retaliation

Rising Apple
10005510-mlb-new-york-mets-at-philadelphia-phillies

Mets didn’t expect Edubray Ramos retaliation

by: Michelle Ioannou Fansided: Rising Apple 1m

... t hitting his walk-off three-run homer off of Ramos last September, when the Mets and the Phillies went into 11 innings. Some others suggested that it was bad ...

Tweets