New York Mets Time To Bench Reyes Or Move Him Down In The Lineup

Mets Merized
Jose-reyes

Time To Bench Reyes Or Move Him Down In The Lineup

by: Mets Daddy Mets Merized Online 3m

... tion.  Wilmer Flores has the same issues against right-handed pitching. Many Mets’ fans solution would be to platoon him with  Kelly Johnson, who is still a f ...

Tweets