New York Mets Mets captain David Wright resumes throwing, rep...

nj.com
22457834-standard

Mets captain David Wright resumes throwing, report says

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1m

... eled with the team to New York and was introduced on Opening Day, but as the Mets packed up and headed to Philadelphia, Wright returned to Port St. Lucie, Fla ...

Tweets