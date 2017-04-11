New York Mets Mets next potential manager – Pedro Lopez

Rising Apple
9977755-mlb-spring-training-st.-louis-cardinals-at-new-york-mets

Mets next potential manager – Pedro Lopez

by: Michael Lecolant Fansided: Rising Apple 1m

... aching staff, then tasked Lopez in 2009 with managing the (Short-A) Brooklyn Cyclones. After a long controversial meandering road, and seemingly having nowhere el ...

Tweets