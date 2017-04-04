New York Mets Mets manager Terry Collins asks the FBI to find...

Fox Sports
041117-mlb-josereyes-pi.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets manager Terry Collins asks the FBI to find the 'real Jose Reyes'

by: Chris Bahr Fox Sports 23s

... s told reporters Monday, . Reyes was 0-for-4 with two more strikeouts in the Mets’ 4-3 win Monday, prompting questions about whether he will be dropped in the ...

Tweets