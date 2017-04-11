New York Mets Pretty awful font on this Mets t-shirt

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-03-30-at-12.57.26-pm

Pretty awful font on this Mets t-shirt

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 36s

... fo Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) Fred Wilpon is the 36th ...

Tweets