New York Mets $3.7 Billion Yankees Top Forbes’ List Of Most V...

WFAN
Gettyimages-666914388_master

$3.7 Billion Yankees Top Forbes’ List Of Most Valuable MLB Teams Again

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 1h

... Chicago Cubs ($2.675 billion) and San Francisco Giants ($2.65 billion). The Mets came in at sixth place. They are worth an estimated $2 billion, up 21 percen ...

Tweets