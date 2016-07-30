- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
RUMBLE PONIES GAME NOTES: Game #5 - Rumble Ponies (2-2) at Sea Dogs (4-0) - 6:00 PM
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
... just one earned run in the effort, the righty walked six batters in a 6-4 B-Mets victory. On 7/30/16, McAvoy was slapped with the loss in a five-inning outin ...
Tweets
-
Huey Lewis and the News is blaring through the Mets clubhouse. ... They must have let me pick.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Juan Lagares Feels Good, Could Be Activated As Soon As Thursday: https://t.co/aur0MaT1dUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Reyes on getting bumped to seventh in the order: "I'm happy I am in the lineup."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Why Is an NBA Team Trying to Be The Next Big Incubator? My story for @SportsREDEF on the newfound pursuits of teams https://t.co/xqzeJRqlKnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I profiled two starters who had stellar outings for @ColaFireflies this week: https://t.co/l7kHWLf202Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @CarlinReeseWIP: "I would lean with Dalvin Cook over McCaffrey. Dalvin Cook breaks more tackles... one is Shady McCoy, the other is B-West" -@BuckyBrooksTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets