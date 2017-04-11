- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Is the Mets offense too reliant on Yoenis Cespedes?
by: Paul Lebowitz — Fanrag Sports 51m
... retty much what they are. So is Cespedes. But the nightmare scenario for the Mets is that they rely so heavily on the home run and do little else apart from t ...
Tweets
-
Terry Collins hopes shaking things up will help him find the real Jose Reyes https://t.co/w3xwuZL1yaBlogger / Podcaster
-
JOSE with a double!! #LamelazaBlogger / Podcaster
-
DHAP was sad RT @DHAPshow: @Mediagoon @ReadTheApple I wanted to enjoy it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Reyes now has as many hits this season as Syndergaard has. Reyes still trails Thor's personal catcher by one hit (Rene Rivera has 3 hits).Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets have 8 hits, 4 extra-base hits, 5 runs but Buchholz has 7 outsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Reyes is batting .500 since being moved to the 7th spot. #thankyouTerryBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets