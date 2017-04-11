New York Mets Lagares could rejoin Mets later this week

MLB: Mets.com
Lagares_1280_fl2mhlz0_8i8bjs1v

Lagares could rejoin Mets later this week

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

... e Mets are now considering activating him from the disabled list as soon as Thursda ...

Tweets