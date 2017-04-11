- IN
Cespedes hits 3 homers in first 5 innings in Philly
by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 36s
... l down the middle from Clay Buchholz over the 401 sign in center to give the Mets a 3-0 lead. Three innings later, Cespedes pulverized an offering from Adam M ...
Tweets
-
Everything is not perfect for Mets on this night, Harvey left the game with tight left hamstring after covering 1B
-
Mets' Matt Harvey leaves game vs. Phillies with apparent injury suffered covering 1B. https://t.co/FkT2gCRUul
-
St. John's future is blinding after yet another star transfer chooses the Johnnies https://t.co/AIscBtiThC
-
Lagares went 1-for-4 and played nine innings in center field tonight. Mets are being aggressive with him.
-
RT @JerryBeach73: Matt Harvey timeline: TONIGHT: He's fine, won't miss a start. THURSDAY: His next start is being skipped. SATURDAY: His leg was amputated.
-
Two Mets, Lucas Duda and Asdrubal Cabrera, and one former Met, Dan Murphy, are a triple shy of the cycle tonight. So are 7 billion others.
