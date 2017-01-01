- IN
Yoenis Cespedes hits three home runs in five innings
by: us-editorial@performgroup.com (Ron Clements) — Sporting News
Rockies at Coors Field. The 31-year-old Cuban native is the first player in Mets history with multiple three-homer games.
Official Team Account
Harvey said he isn't worried about the hammy. Says there is no doubt in his mind he will make his next start.
Here's our back page. Mets Phillies Yoenis Cespedes Carmelo Anthony
Matt Harvey tells the media he will be fine for his next start.
HOME RUN DERBY! Yoenis Cespedes crushes 3 home runs, Mets go deep SEVEN times in 14-4 rout of Phillies
Mets use six homers to pummel Phillies, 14-4
