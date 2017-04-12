New York Mets 2017 Mets Affiliates Preview: Binghamton…sigh…R...

BP Mets
Usatsi_9922804_168381790_lowres

2017 Mets Affiliates Preview: Binghamton…sigh…Rumble Ponies

by: Skyler Kanfer Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 15s

... by the age of 22, Flexen’s current profile is not all to far off from former Mets pitching prospects, such as Robert Gsellman and Michael Fulmer, as they ente ...

Tweets