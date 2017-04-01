New York Mets The Yo Show: Cespedes Blast Three Homers

Mets Merized

The Yo Show: Cespedes Blast Three Homers

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 2h

... 109.3 mph 108.3 mph Lastly, his 14 total bases last night ranks third among Mets hitters all time. Second is also Cespedes with 15 on August 21st, 2015, and ...

Tweets