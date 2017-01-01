New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes becomes first Mets player to hi...

Amazin' Avenue
667404240.0

Yoenis Cespedes becomes first Mets player to hit three home runs in a game twice

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

... asure, which gave him fourteen total bases for the game. That wasn’t quite a Mets record, as he fell one base short of his own performance in that game in Col ...

Tweets