New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes hit 3 of the Mets’ 7 dingers

SB Nation
667404252.0

Yoenis Cespedes hit 3 of the Mets’ 7 dingers

by: Marc Normandin SB Nation 41s

... of the dude. That power has only become more noticeable since moving to the Mets, where he blasted 17 homers in 57 games after a 2015 trade, then hit 31 a ye ...

Tweets