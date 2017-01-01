New York Mets Ron Darling starts his 21st year with the Mets

Amazin' Avenue
72222366.0

Ron Darling starts his 21st year with the Mets

by: Matt Varvaro SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

... nnings of work in each game. Fifteen years after his playing career with the Mets ended, Darling rejoined the franchise as an in-game color commentator for SN ...

Tweets