New York Mets MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Phillies, 7:05 PM

Mets Merized
Zack-wheeler2

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Phillies, 7:05 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 57s

... ngs with 45 walks and 152 strikeouts. He was 1-1 in three starts against the Mets last year where he held the Amazin’s to six runs, only three earned over 15. ...

Tweets