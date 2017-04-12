- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
VIDEO: New York Mets Blast Over Half-Mile's Worth of Home Runs
by: Kyle Koster — The Big Lead 57s
... 1 of those by himself. For context, that’s a lot of feet. The seven Mets round-trippers are three shy of the Major League record set by the Toronto B ...
Tweets
-
Change of plans, it would seem. No off day for Lagares, only in the field.Lineup vs Bradenton (6:30) JUAN LAGARES DH Mora CF Mazeika 1B Burdick 2B Urena 3B Dimino C Rodriguez SS Sergakis LF Zabala RF SP- ChurchBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Lagares playing a third straight day, but this time as the DH.Lineup vs Bradenton (6:30) JUAN LAGARES DH Mora CF Mazeika 1B Burdick 2B Urena 3B Dimino C Rodriguez SS Sergakis LF Zabala RF SP- ChurchBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The @Mets representative at #HOFClassic Legends Game on May 27 in Cooperstown will be Todd Zeile. Stay tuned for full roster announcement.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Conforto Could Stay In Majors When Lagares Returns https://t.co/nOZrjTB5MH #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who gets the Mets' first hit tonight?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jose getting a?massage from the Mets trainersSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets