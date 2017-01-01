New York Mets Conforto replaces Granderson in center, will le...

Yahoo Sports
Conforto_6krzyb8r_61j448ks

Conforto replaces Granderson in center, will lead off

by: Comcast SportsNet New York Yahoo Sports 1h

... start as the Mets rallied for a 4-3 win over the Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Par ...

Tweets