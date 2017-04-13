New York Mets Conforto homers, furthers case for playing time

MLB: Mets.com
Mlbf_1277562983_th_45

Conforto homers, furthers case for playing time

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 52m

... the other way for a long solo home run, his second of the year, to push the Mets' lead to 2-0 in the top of the 3rd By Anthony DiComo / MLB.com | | + 0 COMME ...

Tweets