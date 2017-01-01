New York Mets Final score: Mets 5, Phillies 4—Sweep!

Amazin' Avenue
667827390.0

Final score: Mets 5, Phillies 4—Sweep!

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48m

... he night. As for the Mets’ runs, double in one in the first, hit a solo home run to left-center in the ...

Tweets